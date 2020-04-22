Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $3.06

Gas prices are to go down by $3.06 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $116.67 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $119.50.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go down by $3.06 to sell for $113.90 per litre.

Kerosene will move down by $3.06 to sell for $96.38 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will move up by $0.97 per litre to sell for $38.12 while butane will go up by $0.25 to sell for $47.72 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

