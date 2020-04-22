Hello Mi Neighbour | Thou shalt not COVID thy neighbour

HELLO MI neighbour! How can we show acts of neighbourliness and help to build stronger bonds without physical contact or face-to-face interactions? Ask COVID-19, the master teacher of the 21st century. Despite the nervousness, pain, misery, fears, suffering and uncertainties caused by this pandemic on the one hand, millions across the globe could be thankful for the positives that it has brought into their lives.

Some persons who interpret this pandemic as a sign of the end times have become more loving and accommodating of others, some of whom were enemies.

A city vendor, unaffectionately called ‘Badwud Merchant’ (BM), recently announced that she has reconciled with an enemy and will be getting baptised and “start preaching the gospel ‘cause mi nuh waan hear ‘Depart from me, I know you not’ on dat day”. See what I mean?

Quite likely, BM is not the only ‘sinner’ who is making such a life-changing decision at this time. But with so many of our churches closed, what will become of those seeking emergency baptism? No problem, where there is a will there is a way. And who knows if worship in a traditional sense will ever return to its former glory?

And it’s “Glory! Hallelujah!” for many who, for various reasons, could not attend church, even before COVID-19! For the past month, whether Sabbath or Sunday, church has virtually come home. Living rooms have become mini sanctuaries, where singing and dancing in worship have become the order of the day. Communion, collection offerings, etc, have not gone down the tubes. Rather, they are being facilitated through the tubes. Technology, take a bow. Will this be the way forward? Time will tell.

And can I tell you?! A friend from Kingston just called to say that she has been spending time with her aunt in the cool hills of Manchester for the past month or so because social distancing has become very challenging among the undisciplined Kingstonians. And isn’t Aunt Kitsy happy to have her helping out around the house and accompanying her to the field to reap ground provisions? What a coveted blessing! And, by the way, Aunt Kitsy is encouraging all her neighbours across the island to start planting “something right where you are, just in case there is a food crisis”. Tek warning, people!

What social distancing has done for many friends and relatives is no small gain. The calls are more frequent. The telephone discussions are more meaningful and healthful. Social media is filled with postings about health, how to keep safe, and how to ensure that fear and boredom do not cripple you.

Articles of recent dates – which offer tips on how not to ‘COVID’ others or allow others to ‘COVID’ you or your loved ones – are aplenty. The protocols to protect ourselves are plastered all over the place for everyone, including the disabled, to understand and apply. And what of the stubborn? Help them, Lord!

So hear this: To do unto others that which you would never want others do unto you is an awful sin which carries an awful penalty! Think about it. And how about loving your neighbour so deeply that for their safety, rather than a physical embrace or a handshake in this crisis, you opt for a heart embrace from a social distance? That is loving your neighbour as yourself.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

1. Lawyer, St Andrew, for donation.

2. Neighbour, St Andrew, offering food to neighbour in St Catherine.

3. Neighbour, for assisting needy family with food.

CAN YOU HELP SOMEONE FROM LIST BELOW TO GO FORWARD?

1. Sue, mother of three, needs food and a bunk bed for children and elderly father.

2. Oliver, St Catherine, needs help to restore house left him by his grandmother.

3. Neighbour, asking for TV, radio, CD player.

4. Joy, St Catherine, needs double-bed mattress.

To help, please call Silton Townsend at 334-8165 or 884-3866. You may also make a deposit in a/c# 351 044 276 at NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR , c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10. PayPal/credit card; email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.