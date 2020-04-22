JUTC passengers required to wear masks

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says all passengers are now required to wear their own protective masks as the cases of COVID-19 increases.

Passengers who fail to wear a facial barrier will not be allowed entry on buses.

The JUTC says the requirement takes immediate effect and is to ensure the comfort, safety and well being of each passenger and staff.

Passengers are also reminded to respect the personal space of others and observe social distancing where required and to comply with other safety measures as announced.

In addition, JUTC says passengers will only be carried between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00p.m. in keeping with the restrictions announced by the government.

The bus company says hill routes such as Above Rocks and Border, including numbers 52, 53, 54, 61, will run their last trip at 4:30 p.m.

For all other routes, the last available bus will be at 5:00 p.m.

Buses will return to the depot between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. without passengers.

