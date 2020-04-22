Manchester man charged with murder

Twenty-nine-year-old Fabian Williams, unemployed of Elgin district, Knockpatrick, Manchester is to face the court to answer a charge of murder laid against him on Tuesday.

The police say Williams was implicated in the Saturday, September 14, 2019, shooting death of 26-year-old Shane Gordon, otherwise called ‘Popsie’, of Maxfield Avenue Kingston 13.

It is reported that about 7:00 p.m., Gordon was standing at the intersection of Kew Lane and Maxfield Avenue in the parish when he was approached by men in a Nissan Tiida motorcar.

The men opened gunfire hitting him several times before escaping.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was arrested during a police operation and later charged following a question and answer session.

