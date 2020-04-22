May Pen Market to be closed for COVID sanitisation activities

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation is to close the May Pen Market for four days next week to undertake sanitation activities.

The closure will run from Monday, April 27 to Thursday, April 30.

Mayor of May Pen and Chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation Winston Maragh says the measure is one of the strategies being used by the local authority to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 in the parish.

“The May Pen market is the largest of the six markets in the parish with over 1,000 registered vendors who use the facility daily to make a living. Therefore, this measure is necessary as it is in the best interest of the vendors and shoppers who we have decided to resort to this method to have the entire space properly cleaned and sanitised as we try to prevent a further spread of the virus within the parish.”

As a result of the closure, the Chapelton, Frankfield, Kellits and Rocky Point markets will be opened on Monday, April 27 to Thursday, April 30 to facilitate vendors from the May Pen market who wish to vend throughout the period.

The May Pen market will reopen on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 a.m.

After the cleaning exercise is completed, all vendors who are not registered, pending the availability of spaces within the May Pen Market, will be allowed to apply for a space as vending throughout the town centre will not be tolerated.

Registered vendors who were affected by the December 2019 fire will be temporarily assigned a space within the market area to vend when the market reopens

The corporation says it is in dialogue with the Ministry of Agriculture to have registered vendors be a part of its community farmer's markets.

