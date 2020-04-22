Pensioners urged to use NIS direct deposit payment

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Collette Roberts-Risden, is encouraging pensioners to utilise the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) direct deposit payment system.

Speaking with JIS News, Roberts-Risden said the system will assist pensioners in complying with the Government’s social distancing protocol, which was implemented to protect citizens, particularly vulnerable groups, including the elderly and persons with disabilities and underlying health conditions, from COVID-19.

“During this COVID-19 crisis, we have seen where the collection of pensions at the post office, when we have to maintain social distancing, can be challenging, so we are using this time to encourage existing pensioners to come in and submit an application to have their pension directly deposited into their bank accounts,” she said.

The Government Order requires the elderly 70 years and older to remain at home, except to access food, medication, water, and other life essentials, and for persons over 65 years to wear a face mask at all times.

Currently, some NIS pensioners receive their payments through direct deposit.

However, the majority receive payments by cashing vouchers and cheques provided by the Ministry.

The NIS Direct Deposit Information Form is available at the Ministry’s parish offices. The form may also be downloaded from the Ministry’s website, mlss.gov.jm.

Roberts-Risden is advising applicants to submit official documents bearing banking information to ensure accuracy.

“Pensioners will need to submit a document that has the bank account number to ensure we have the correct number. We have several different financial institutions and unfortunately, persons sometimes make errors with respect to the bank account number and branch number. All you need to do is to download the form available on the Ministry’s website, complete the form and submit it with the bank account number and location,” she outlined.

How to contact the Social Security Ministry

For more information, persons may contact the NIS office at (876) 929-7177 or the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Social Security Division) (876) 922-8000-13, (888) 991-2089 (toll free) or email mlssprunit@gmail.com.

