Son fatally stabs father in St Andrew

A man turned himself in to the Grants Pen Police during curfew hours Tuesday night after he fatally stabbed his father during a dispute at their home.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Brown Snr, a resident of Oddman Lane in St Andrew.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that sometime after 8:00 p.m., the father and son had a dispute during which the latter used a knife to stab the former.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The St Andrew North Police have launched a probe.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.