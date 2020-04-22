Suspension of parish court sittings extended until May 11

The Court Administration Division says the suspension of sittings at parish courts has been extended until May 11.

It says this is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and measures implemented by the Government to contain the spread.

As a result, the following measures at the parish courts and specialised courts remain in effect to further limit the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Suspension of all sittings/hearings

* All sittings and hearings will be suspended until May 11, 2020, save and except for matters deemed by the judge to be fit for hearing during this period. New dates will be assigned and those dates will be communicated through the media.

* Matters in relation to domestic violence, maintenance, breaches of the Quarantine Act and cases involving children will always be treated as emergency matters.

* In civil matters, no trials are to take place. Judgments in default may continue within the discretion of the judge having regard to all the circumstances.

Bail

* All persons on bail will have their bail extended until their next court date, which will be announced on our websites and through the press.

Criminal Courts

* All matters are to be adjourned until May 11, 2020. Guilty pleas are to be facilitated.

Traffic Court

* All matters for trial are to be adjourned for a future date. Guilty pleas will be facilitated.

Night Court

* All night court hearings are postponed with immediate effect. Affected persons can call the hotlines for the new dates and for further information.

Drug Treatment Courts

* All matters before the Drug Treatment Courts are to be adjourned for a date in the future.

Family Services (at the Parish Courts)

* Counselling matters are to be facilitated by phone (for existing clients) where possible or suspended until further notice. A counsellor should be available in case of an emergency.

* Declaration of paternity and custody matters are to be suspended until further notice.

Spirit Licenses

* Applicants for spirit licenses need not to turn up for court. Applicants will be advised of the outcome of their applications by phone. For applications not granted, the application is to be heard at the next sitting.

How to get help

Members of the public may contact the Judiciary’s Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre for further information at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800, 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269.

Also, please visit the following websites: www.supremecourt.gov.jm, www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information on new court dates.

