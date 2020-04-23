Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
ePaper
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Apr 23, 2020
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Food
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Social
Outlook
Shipping
Art & Leisure
Blogs
Classifieds
Flair
Jobs
Radio
Viewpoints
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Campion College students gift community with food, masks
Published:
Thursday | April 23, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Chambers Lane community residents Adele Kelly (left) and Veronica Jones smile broadly as they receive the donations from Brown Bag Breakfast Club
«Corporate Hands | Nestlé gifts health facilities with products
Corporate Hands | Courtleigh Hospitality gives to homeless shelter »
View the discussion thread.