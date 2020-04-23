Earth Today | Natural History Museum celebrates Earth Day 2020

THE NATURAL History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ) commemorated Earth Day 2020 (April 22) under the theme ‘Countdown to 2030: Vision of a Healthy Environment’.

“As we celebrated Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, we acknowledge that climate change and conservation represents one of the biggest challenges to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” said a release from the entity.

This forms a part of the justification for the Mason River Protected Area Restoration project, which is being undertaken by the NHMJ in collaboration with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Jamaica Conservation Partners.

Located on the border of Clarendon and St Ann, the Mason River Protected Area, Game Sanctuary and Ramsar Site was declared a protected area in 2002 and is co-managed by the Institute of Jamaica and NEPA.

It is home to a several wetland types, including Jamaica’s only recorded upland peat bog. It also contains numerous rare and indigenous plants, such as the native carnivorous plant Drosera capillaris, commonly called ‘sundew’; the beautiful endemic Blakea trinervia, locally known as ‘Jamaican rose’ or ‘cup and saucer’; and another endemic plant, the striking Lisianthus exsertus.

It also houses non-natives, such as the Dionaea muscipula, commonly known as the ‘Venus flytrap’, and Sarracenia minor, commonly called the ‘pitcher plant’, which tend to be attractions for many visitors to the site.

One of the current challenges facing the area is the threat from an invasive species known as Dicranopteris pectinata, locally referred to as ‘vampire fern’.

“When the old ferns die, their decomposition rate is so slow, layers of decomposing ferns are formed. This mechanism is exploited by new ferns as they use the decomposing ferns as substrates upon which new colonies become established, forming very dense and high stands,” the NHMJ explained.

“The rapid growth of the ferns result in the shading out and smothering of other plants, thereby increasing its dominance. D. pectinata poses a threat to many treasured plants and animals. Even though the fern’s growth is widespread on the property, it does not provide shelter for ground-dwelling animals, as they find it difficult to move about through the ferns,” the entity added.

Preventing further loss

This project is significant in the prevention of further loss of vegetation and animal habitat to the vampire fern and is expected to last for four years (2017–2021). It entails the removal of most of the aggressive invasive fern and its replacement with a diversity of vegetation native to the area, in the hope of encouraging forest succession. The aim is to replace at least 18 of the estimated 20 acres of land overtaken by D. pectinata.

To increase the efficiency of the project, the renovation of a shade house in disrepair at the field station was done. This is where the seedlings collected are housed until they are ready to be out-planted on the restoration site. Any reoccurrence of the fern will be closely monitored and will be promptly removed to avoid any spread in the area.

Earth Day, meanwhile, demonstrates support for environmental protection and how persons can help to make the environment a better place for not only humans, but also our plants and animals.