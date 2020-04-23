Five new cases push COVID tally to 257

The Health Ministry is reporting five new coronavirus cases in Jamaica.

This has pushed the tally to 257.

It means in the past 48 hours, there have been 14 confirmed COVID cases.

The 14 comprise six males and eight females aged two to 45 years old from Clarendon and St Catherine.

Nine of these cases are linked to the Alorica call centre, which means there are now 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to this cluster.

The Alorica patients are between 18 and 52 years old and according to the Health Ministry, 110 are females and 30 males.

Case log

Imported cases - 34

Contacts of confirmed cases - 58

Local transmission not linked - 8

Under investigation - 157

The Health Ministry said, of the 252 cases in Jamaica, 97 are males and 160 females aged two to 87 years old.

Approximately 1,482 close contacts of the confirmed cases are now being traced.

Patient log

Recoveries - 28

Death - 6

Isolation - 255

Government quarantine - 88

