Four-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus dies in St James

A four-year-old child who was tested positive for the coronavirus has died.

The Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the child died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James Thursday evening.

He did not immediately provide details.

This is the seventh COVID-19 patient to die in Jamaica and the second for this week.

So far there have been 257 confirmed cases of the virus in Jamaica.

