No mask, no entry on JUTC buses

Two days since the mandatory wearing of masks in public spaces and Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says its commuters have been complying.

The Gleaner was in Half-Way Tree and downtown Kingston on Thursday as mask-wearing commuters prepared to board JUTC buses.

JUTC Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms told The Gleaner the commuters were "very compliant".

He said too that the JUTC has provided sanitiser dispensers on its buses. ​

According to Thoms, the JUTC is also ensuring that its workers adhere to the COVID containment rules.

Passengers who fail to wear a facial mask are not allowed entry on buses.

