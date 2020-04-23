PSOJ raises $80 million for COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica is reporting that it has so far raised more than $80 million through its COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund.

The Fund is a multi-sectoral, private, public and social services initiative in partnership with the Council of Voluntary Social Services, United Way of Jamaica, American Friends of Jamaica and other stakeholders.

It aims to raise an initial target of $250 million, to help Jamaica’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way chairperson Dr Marcia Forbes, says her organisation is committed to partnering with the PSOJ .

"This global crisis affects us all and requires a united effort to bring urgent and impactful relief," said Dr Forbes.

United Way is using its partnerships and network to disburse the Fund to organisations that will provide at-risk groups with resources.

The Jamaica Response Fund will be targeting two critical areas – food security and health services.

The PSOJ COVID-19 is inviting donations:

CVSS Account |

National Commercial Bank (NCB)

Chequing account number: 061052429

CVSS USD account

JMMB – 006000181484

