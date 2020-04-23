Section of Constant Spring Road to be closed

A section of Constant Spring Road, between Shortwood Road and West Avenue in St Andrew, is to be closed for pavement improvement works in the vicinity of Grants Pen Avenue.

The roadway will be closed at 10:00 a.m. to facilitate the project and should reopen on Sunday afternoon.

National Works Agency (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the road pavement, which had been excavated for pipe-laying works, will be reinstated using concrete.

He explains that the rigid pavement will prevent the rapid deterioration of the road surface which usually occurs with the transfer of contaminants by vehicles from the nearby Grants Pen Gully onto the asphalt surface.

Constant Spring Road’s northbound carriageway will be converted to two-way during the period.

Motorists may opt to use Charlton and Shortwood Roads when travelling from Manor Park towards Half Way Tree and Central and West Avenues when going north.

Other drainage improvement activities continue along several sections of the Constant Spring Road Improvement major project.

