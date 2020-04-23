Still no food shortage – Green

The production and distribution of food in Jamaica remain unhindered despite the various challenges being posed by the COVID-19 virus.

That’s according to State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green who convened a virtual meeting with the distributive trade on Wednesday where it was revealed that consumers will continue to have access to food supplies during the global crisis.

The distributive trade is made up of representatives from Jamaican businesses and agencies that are a part of all trade activities including wholesale and intermediation trade, from the procurement of goods from the manufacturer to delivery of these goods to the consumers.

One such company, Jamaica Flour Mills Limited, reportedly indicated that it has sufficient supply of flour for the next two months minimum, with an incoming shipment at the end of this week which will extend its flour supply for the next six months.

Bakers Association of Jamaica has also reportedly indicated that they, too, have sufficient supply of raw materials for the continuation in production of bread, bun, and other baked goods.

Grace Kennedy also reportedly indicated that it is running on four to five weeks of inventory at any given time.

However, for products which are under pressure due to increased demand, like rice, a shipment is expected by the end of May.

Companies including Wysinco Group Ltd, CB Group, Jamaica Broilers, and Sugar Authority of Jamaica also assured the Ministry that supplies are in good standing.

Green said that there are adequate supplies of agricultural produce as well.

He says the Ministry is keeping a close watch on the country’s food security and distribution of food supplies to ensure that there is proactivity to tackle all possible issues.

The Ministry continues to connect with farmers with excess fresh produce and other agricultural items like eggs, to assist in finding new markets for them, and purchasing and distribution.

“We have intervened to move these products. We have already purchased 750 dozen eggs from one of our local farmers who raised the issue of excess eggs. We engaged the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association and will be purchasing more eggs directly. MICAF will also inject 6 million dollars through the association in a program where eggs from affected farmers will be sold at a set rate through the Ministry’s network,” Green stated.

The Ministry has embarked on various initiatives to address matters of food security, redistribution of produce, and assistance to farmers with the intent of supporting local producers, effecting changed consumer behaviours and ramping up a unified local network support to promote agro-industry extensively.

“I am extremely proud of how our farmers have responded thus far to ensure we maintain our food security. Again, I am asking all farmers who have been impacted negatively during this crisis to reach out to RADA,” Green said.

He revealed that farm stores in St Catherine will now be opened on all shopping days.

Green is reminding farmers including those who tend to livestock and fish that they are exempted from the St Catherine lockdown, and as such, should continue tending to their field and crops, and that the transportation of agricultural produce and companies engaged in food processing are also exempted.

