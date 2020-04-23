UTech implements fee payment measures to support students

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) says it moved to implement measures to help to ease the financial burden that students are likely to face as they seek to complete their studies for the 2019/20 academic year.

The following discretionary measures have been put in place for semester 2, of the 2019/2020 academic year:

- The Facility Fee of $8,000 which was charged for Semester 2 on accounts with outstanding balances has been removed/waived;

- Students who have enrolled on modules but have failed to complete the registration process, will not be charged the Incomplete Registration Fee on their accounts;

- Enrolled students who have not yet completed their registration for Semester 2 can still do so by requesting a special payment plan from the Student Financial Services Unit;

- No student account will be blocked at the end of Semester 2, 2019/20. Students will also be given an additional three months until the end of July 2020 to settle outstanding fees (conditions apply);

- Students on an approved payment plan which they are actively servicing, may be offered further payment arrangement discretion, to allow them to register in the Summer Session, provided they meet certain pre-determined criteria;

- The rebate due on accounts where students had paid in full (100%) by the Census Date in Semester 2 will still be applied to accounts that meet the criteria.

The university says it will continue to offer internal financial support programmes while working with external partners including the Ministry of Education and Youth, the Students’ Loan Bureau, sponsors, and donors in guiding students to other areas where funding is available to support their academic endeavour.

