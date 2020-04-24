20 Jamaicans in Antigua to be flown home today

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

Chief Executive Officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter, says all is set for Jamaica to receive 20 of its nationals today at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The university students will fly in from Antigua on a special LIAT flight, which is to bring home a handful of University of the West Indies, Mona students to Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat.

In March, Jamaica closed its borders to incoming passenger travel so as to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wynter assured that the Jamaicans students will be subjected to the government’s quarantine protocol.

"Right now I am heading to airport to sort things out," he told The Gleaner a short while ago, explaining that he couldn't give details on the flight.

"They will be returning today, and as the Prime Minister had said, he has put in protocols and the protocols have been re-enacted to allow them re-entry."

This morning, two students heading home to Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat who spoke with The Gleaner stated that they are excited to return to their respective homelands as they say they have been away from their families for two months.

They expressed gratitude to the Antigua and Barbuda government for organising the flight.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.