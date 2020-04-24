ADVERTORIAL | Can I use my mom’s NCD?

Dear Shannon,

I was in the process of getting a quote on MIBinsure.com . However, I am at a stumbling block as it relates to the No Claim Discount (NCD). My mother has been driving for over 30 years and has never had an accident or claim. Can I use her NCD on my new policy?

Dear Reader,

Unfortunately, you will not be able to benefit from your mother’s No Claim Discount.

To qualify for a No Claim Discount, you will need to meet the requirement below:

• You insure a vehicle registered in your name and have not had an accident for over one year.

Your total NCD will be dependent on how long you have been accident free.

Do not worry if you do not yet qualify for a NCD. MIBinsure will ensure 11 insurance companies compete for your business which can result in huge discounts.

Should you need assistance, please feel free to contact our help desk via email at mibinsurehelp@mibja.com or call us 876-929-1468, and one of our customer support officers will get right back to you.

Can I pay my insurance in instalments?

If I want to renew my car insurance and I want to do so in two payments, can I still do it online?

Dear Reader,

Currently, MIBinsure.com will allow you to pay a minimum of three and a maximum of nine instalments.

Should you need further assistance, feel free to contact our Help Desk via email at mibinsurehelp@mibja.com or call us 876-929-1468. One of our customer support officers will be more than happy to help you.

