Applications to close today for JPS $10 million COVID-19 relief assistance

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) customers with disabilities and senior citizens have until the end of today to apply for COVID-19-related assistance from the light and power company.

The JPS’ $10 million COVID-19 Relief Programme, which was announced at the end of February, offers bill-payment relief as well as care packages to customers in these vulnerable groups.

Under the programme, successful applicants will benefit as follows:

- No disconnections for April and May

- A one-time credit of up to $5,000 on their bills

A JPS representative told The Gleaner today that thousands of applications have been received so far but the exact figure is not known as it is currently being tabulated.

Who can apply

* Disabled JPS customers who are register with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities.

* Elderly customers 65 years and older, with proof of age.

* Disabled and elderly customers with JPS accounts in their names before March 2020

*All applicants must provide valid identification.

How to apply

Call/Text/Whatsapp: 876-561-0892 or 876-561-1287

Email: covid19@jpsco.com

In the meantime, JPS says it continues to facilitate customers who are experiencing challenges with flexible payment arrangements.

JPS says it remains committed to doing its part in helping Jamaicans during this national crisis while remaining focused on providing consistent and reliable power at this time.

