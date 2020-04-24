Eltham offers goodie baskets to students

School administrators at Eltham High in St Catherine handed over 400 packages to scores of students relying on the Programme for the Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) on Tuesday.

All learning institutions were ordered to close their plants since March 13, three days after Jamaica recorded its first case of the new coronavirus. That has caused a paradigm shift to online classes.

Approximately 95 per cent of Eltham’s classes are being conducted virtually, said principal Barrington Mighton.

Mighton said that arrangements were being made to provide physical copies of lessons to students who did not have Internet access at home.

Referring to the charity initiative, Mighton said that administrators considered it prudent to offer to students perishable foodstuff from their stock.

“We decided that all the drinks, snacks, and meat be given to these students. We know that the assistance will offset some financial burden on parents and guardians,” Mighton said.

Mighton disclosed that the decision was reached following discussions with staff and the parent-teacher association.

“For those on the programme, they benefit from a cooked meal and drink daily, and those in the rural areas are given bus fare, so it’s not easy,” Mighton said.

Seven hundred, or 41 per cent, of the school’s population of 1,690 subscribe to PATH.

Meanwhile PTA president Junior York said that the giveaway was a welcome gesture.

“I think parents need all the help they can get as nutrition is very important for holistic development,” York told The Gleaner.

His views were echoed by persons who said the goodie bags would help to feed their loved ones at home.

“This is very handy as is me alone working, so any help I can get is appreciated in this COVID-19 time,” George Armitt said.

Schools will remain closed until at least May 31.

Rasbert Turner