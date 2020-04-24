Jamaicans suicidal due COVID-19 discrimination urged to get counselling

Jamaicans feeling stressed and who have thoughts of committing suicide due to discrimination and stigmatisation arising from family members being COVID-19 positive are being urged to get assistance from the Ministry of Justice.

Portfolio Minister, Delroy Chuck, made the impassioned plea while speaking today at a digital town hall meeting staged by his Ministry where he disclosed that he has been made aware of “many cases” where persons have attempted suicide due to discrimination and stigmatisation.

He cited a case in St Andrew where he says counselling services had to be rendered to a young girl who attempted suicide after being stigmatised after her father’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Up to Thursday, there have been 47 COVID-19 cases in Kingston and St Andrew.

Overall, Jamaica has recorded 257 cases.

Chuck strongly spoke out against the negative reactions to COVID-19 positive persons and their families and urged Jamaicans to be supportive.

“I want to emphasise to all Jamaicans, being infected with COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason to ostracise, shun family members.

“…the government is appealing to all Jamaicans, COVID-19 is something that has descended on us, the victims of COVID-19; it’s not their fault so do no scorn, shun and ostracise them,” said Chuck.

The justice minister is appealing to persons who have come under strain due to COVID-19 discrimination to contact his Ministry’s Victims Services Division for counselling assistance.

“ If you are under great stress, because of this COVID-19, please… get some counselling. Do not take any wayward action that can cause hurt to yourself and your family,” Chuck said.

The division may be reached at 876-946-9287 or 888-842-6467.

- Jerome Reynolds

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.