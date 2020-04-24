Persons in COVID lockdown should not attempt to clear goods - Jamaica Customs

The Jamaica Customs Agency says persons who are in lockdown, as ordered by the Government, should desist from attempting to clear goods as this will not be facilitated during the period.

Customs is also reminding the public that only the consignee, that is the person in whose name the goods have been imported, an agent, or any other person authorised to undertake clearance, is allowed on the port or in warehouses to effect the clearance of shipments.

In order to minimise physical contact during this time, the agency is encouraging customers to use its Express Cargo Clearance Procedure for the processing and clearance of personal shipments with a value at or (Cost, Insurance & Freight - CIF) below US$5000.00.

Express Cargo Clearance Procedure

Importers can authorise clearing agents (Consolidators, Freight Forwarders, Warehouse Keepers or Customs Brokers) to clear personal shipments.

This includes preparing, submitting and paying for a Customs Declaration (IMS4), where so authorised by the importer.

Where authorised, some clearing agents can complete the entire customs clearance formalities, including the delivery of the cargo/goods to the consignee, upon the request of the customer.

In keeping with the nation’s efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the agency is reminding customers of its online payment options such as E-payment (via the ASYCUDA World Portal); Real Time Gross Settlement -R.T.G.S (Direct Bank Transfer); and the Advance Deposit Account (Prepayment Services). However, customers can still make ‘over-the-counter’ payments at the Cashier at the offices of the JCA. For further information on these payment options, customers may call the JCA's Revenue Accounts Unit at 876-948-5151 or email directpayment@jca.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.