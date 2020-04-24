Phoenix donates face masks to essential workers in St Ann’s Bay

WESTERN BUREAU:

DESPITE THE fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, St Ann business operator Claudia Oltrogge, of Phoenix Health & Vision Centre, has not lost her spirit of generosity and has stepped up to the plate by donating washable protective face masks valued at $500,000 to essential workers in the parish.

“Essential workers get exposed to the virus on a daily basis and risk taking it home to their families, so these masks were given to them for added protection when they go home,” said Oltrogge after making the donation last week.

With the parish of St Ann having some nine cases of the much-feared coronavirus, which has killed over 129,000 persons globally, Oltrogge felt she had a duty and a responsibility to play a part in the effort to blunt the spread of the virus, which has affected 105 Jamaicans to date.

FrontLine Workers MOST AT RISK

Cognisant of the fact that persons operating on the front line are the most likely to be exposed to the virus, Oltrogge concentrated her effort on the staff of the St Ann’s Bay Hospital, the St Ann’s Bay Police Station, and the staff at supermarkets and pharmacies in the parish capital.

The Jamaican Government has recommended the wearing of cloth face masks in public, alongside observing the social-distancing guidelines, as an effective way to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

“The washable masks were donated to healthcare and essential workers for personal and family use, and not for use in the hospitals,” said Oltrogge. “These are not effective when dealing with patients who have the virus. The recommended mask for hospital use is the N95.”

Phoenix Health has been serving St Ann’s Bay and its environs for over 30 years in ophthalmology, the branch of medicine that deals with the study and treatment of disorders and diseases of the eye. In 2018, the business changed hands and under its new management, the building was refurbished and new state-of-the-art equipment installed, giving the vision centre increased capacity to serve.

