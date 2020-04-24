Police charge persons of interest in case of missing UWI student Jasmine Deen

The police are reporting that two persons of interest in the case of missing University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen, have now been charged.

Forty-year-old Tamar Henry, otherwise called ‘Braff’ and ‘Lavish’ of Bull Bay, St Andrew and 36-year-old Gregor Wright, otherwise called ‘G’ remain in police custody.

Wright and Henry are charged with:

*Possession of identity information

*Eight counts of unauthorised access to computer data

*Simple Larceny

The police say Henry was also charged with the breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

In the meantime, the police say investigations are continuing in connection with the disappearance of the UWI student.

Earlier today, Opposition Senator Floyd Morris used the Upper House to demand an update on the progress of the investigation.

He said the police should indicate what had been happening and indicate if the suspect who was first held was remained in custody.

Deen, 22, disappeared on February 27 after she failed to return home from the university.

Several weeks later, the police identified a man in connection with the disappearance.

