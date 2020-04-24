Traffic changes for a section of Constant Spring Road

A section of Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of West Kings House Road, will be closed for two days to facilitate the switching over of the National Water Commission’s existing potable pipeline system to the newly installed system.

The closure will start at 4:00 p.m. today, Friday, and the road is scheduled to be reopened on Sunday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m.

The new pipelines were laid as part of the now substantially completed Constant Spring Road improvement project.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw says that the pipeline interconnection will include excavation works and will impact traffic travelling along Constant Spring Road, between Dunrobin Avenue and the Red Hills Road interchange.

Resulting from this, traffic travelling along Constant Spring Road towards Half Way Tree will be diverted onto West Kings House Road then along Waterloo Road.

Traffic travelling from Red Hills Road towards Half Way Tree and from West Kings House Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will not be impacted.

Motorists may choose to use alternative routes to access their destinations and are being urged to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag-persons during the closure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.