17 new COVID-19 cases bring total to 305

Jamaica has recorded an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 305, the Ministry of Health and Wellness says.

The 17 new confirmed cases comprise 11 females and six males. A dozen of the 17 are employees in the workplace cluster in St Catherine, the ministry said; one is the contact of an employee and two are contacts of a confirmed case. The other two are under investigation.

Jamaica now has 34 imported cases of the disease; nine cases of local transmission and 70 who are a contact of a person with the disease. One hundred and sixty-seven are related to a workplace cluster and 25 are under investigation.

The Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine has been the epicentre of the spread of COVID-19 in St Catherine, with several of its employees testing positive for the disease.

