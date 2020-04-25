Annual Global Day of Prayer goes online

BROOKLYN, New York:

The Global Day of Prayer is going online this year. Chief celebrant, Reverend Terry Lee said that, given the prevailing conditions at this time, the annual prayer event will be tailored for the times.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22nd Annual White House Prayer will not be held on the grounds of the Ellipsis in Washington, DC. Instead, we will be live streaming the Global Day of Prayer online, via various social media platforms, on Saturday, May 2, from 10 am thru’ 4 pm.”

First started in the summer of 1998, the prayer event anchors a day of reconciliation in the nation’s capital by clergy from different nations and faiths, in prayer for spiritual awakening.

“Many families in America and around the world are experiencing despair, uncertainty, hopelessness and grief,” according to Lee, a Jamaican pastor and respected community activist in central Brooklyn, NY.

Highlights of the day of prayer will include prayer for the nation and the different branches of government and a message from the sitting POTUS, Donald J. Trump.

The event will be streamed live on the following networks:

facebook: White House Prayer

https://www.facebook.com/WhiteHousePrayer/

YouTube: Whitehouse Prayer for The Nation

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4FlfvRvLb2x0av3ooK5GIw?view_as=subscriber

Instagram: White_house_prayer

https://www.instagram.com/white_house_prayer/

Twitter: White House Prayer

https://twitter.com/house_2020

Periscope: Global White House Prayer

@whitehouseprayer

For more information regarding live streaming and other social media platform, please call us at: 667-930-9544

Additional information is also available on the LOC website: www.whitehouseprayer.org.

Jamaica consulate hosts prayer line

The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami has initiated a team of experts to assist with prayer, counselling and words of encouragement, to help the community through the challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The team of volunteers includes two pastors, a licensed psychologist and a life coach who will respond virtually by appointment to the concerns of individuals. So far, the project has received support by those needing a ‘listening ear’ in our community. The volunteers are Rev Horace Ward, senior pastor of the Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens (Horace.ward@gmail.com); Pastor Norman Hemming of the Cooper City Church of God (norman_h3@yahoo.com); licensed psychologist, Dr Joan Muir (jmuir@drjoanmuir.com) and life coach, Craig Duncan (duncancraig777@gmail.com).

For further information, interested persons may visit the consulate’s website at www.jamaicacgmiami.org.