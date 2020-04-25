Fire guts house in Rae Town

Some residents of Rae Town in Kingston were awakened by a fire this morning, which destroyed a house inside a yard in the community.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 a.m., close to the lifting of the daily nationwide curfew to allow residents to attend to their personal business.

A 12-year-old boy was seen trying to salvage items from the structure, fenced by rusting zinc. He was among a family of eight who lived in the yard.

Fire fighters responded to the incident and extinguished the blaze.

The Gleaner is following the story and will provide further details.

