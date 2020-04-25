Golding describes Craig Town shooting as 'an act of depraved violence'

Member of Parliament for South St Andrew, Mark Golding, has described the killing of two teenagers and the injuring of five other children, including a six-year-old, as “an act of depraved violence.”

The incident, which happened this morning in the community of Craig Town in the constituency, left a 15-year-old and 17 year-old dead. Only the aliases of the dead teens, 'Shine Head' and 'Dada', are known at this time.

The details about the shooting are still unclear, but police sources told The Gleaner, a reprisal for an earlier killing in Admiral Town may have led to the shooting of the children.

Golding, described the incident as an "awful situation", as he rushed to the scene, and offered his condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased and injured children.

He said the incident has left the community traumatised.

“It is indeed bewildering that such horrible violence is taking place at a time when our country is in an unprecedented public health crisis. It is my sincere wish that the community will cooperate fully with the police so that the culprits are speedily brought to justice,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.