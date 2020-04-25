May Pen man facing charges in relation to brother's murder

A 24-year-old May Pen man is to answer charges relating to the murder of his brother, 25-year-old Nicholas Jones.

The accused is Romario Jones. The charges stem from an incident on April 18, where explosions were heard, while the brothers were home in Canaan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon. The elder Jones died following the incident.

His younger brother has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He is to answer the charges in court.

