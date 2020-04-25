Police to host virtual concert tomorrow

In addition to their daily regulation and enforcement of the law, the police will join the rally in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 with a virtual concert scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

The concert, being hosted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force Band, will be broadcast via YouTube, the JCF's Twitter handle @JamaicaConstab, Facebook as well as The Gleaner's sister station JNN, and also PBCJ.

Titled "Stronger Together", the concert comes as citizens stay indoors tomorrow.

Jamaica now has 288 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and seven deaths.

