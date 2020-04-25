Several St Catherine communities without water

Several St Catherine communities, which are currently under a lockdown, are without water.

In a tweet about an hour ago, the country's chief water distribution company, the National Water Commission (NWC), said the disruption is due to a broken distribution pipeline.

Repairs are being carried out and should be completed by 8:00 p.m.

The communities being affected by the disruption are:

The capital, Spanish Town Westmore Hampton Green Lakemore Newton Avenue McCoy's Land Mayfair Mews Brunswick Avenue Job's Lane White Water Meadows Eltham Park Hartland McCook's Pen Leiba Gardens Sydenham Gardens Wedgewood Gardens Willowdene and Hopedale housing schemes and all roads leading off Old Harbour Road.

Disruptions in Portland tomorrow

Meanwhile, the NWC says, residents in Port Antonio and Boundbrook, Portland should brace for disruptions tomorrow, as the company performs emergency pipeline repairs.

The disruption should take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The company is encouraging customers to store water for use during the period.

