Tufton praises preparedness of Mandeville Hospital for COVID-19

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has praised the Mandeville Regional Hospital and the Southern Regional Health Authority, under which the hospital falls, for its preparedness to respond to COVID-19.

In a Twitter thread, which includes a video of a tour of the hospital yesterday, Tufton noted that the facility, which serves Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, has a 20-bed, fully equipped ward to treat patients. It is currently caring for nine positive patients and two others who are awaiting the results of tests. The hospital also provides services to the Kendal Convalescent Home, where asymptomatic patients are being cared for.

"It was necessary that I visit this hospital to thank and encourage the front line workers who, not only work at the hospital, but manage the public health situation of the surrounding areas, including the Corn Piece community in Clarendon," Tufton tweeted.

Manchester has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Clarendon 27 and St Elizabeth, 5.

Nationally, there are 288 confirmed cases of the disease and seven deaths. The majority of the cases, 162, are in St Catherine, which is under a lockdown, followed by the Corporate Area with 53 cases.

