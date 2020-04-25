Update| Hunts Bay escapee flees dragnet

The Gleaner understands that the sole escapee from the Hunts Bay Police lock-up in St Andrew who remains at large, fled a police dragnet in Kendal, Manchester this morning.

Michael Orlando Ellis, 31, has been on the run since last Sunday, when he and seven others escaped. Five have since been captured and one killed in a shootout.

The Gleaner has been informed that he was picked up by a motorist early this morning at a house in the community, shortly before the police arrived.

He was advised by relatives to turn himself, but refused.

Ellis, who is facing a charge of robbery and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, is of a Ramsey Road address in Kingston and also New Green district in Manchester.

The police are reminding citizens that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.

