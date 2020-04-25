UWI Alumni Association mobilises efforts to help current students

AS THE University of The West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, moves to online-only teaching in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its alumni association is appealing to graduates to donate so that students in need may access the university’s online teaching-and-learning platform.

Classes at the university were suspended on March 13 in accordance with government guidelines to limit the spread and transmission of COVID-19. Virtual classes began on April 14. But many students, some of whom depended on the existing infrastructure at the university to pursue their studies, are facing unprecedented challenges.

“Having been to the meetings, hearing what some students were saying when the campus had the COVID-19 town-hall meeting with the principal and university administration, some persons were indicating that while they would love to continue schooling, they are not in a capacity to continue,” said Dwayne Haynes, president of the Jamaican chapter of The UWI Alumni Association.

Some students, as a result, have considered deferral or a leave of absence as options.

“A lot of students indicated that when they were going to physical classes, they had to be using the library, they had to be borrowing a friend’s laptop, or so forth, to do their assignments, to complete stuff on time. They were indicating that if this should continue, they would have no choice but to sit out the semester or take a leave of absence or something to that effect,” shared Haynes.

Charged with the mandate to assist the campus and its students, the alumni association reached out to its contacts – graduates of the institution.

PROVIDE ACCESS

The aim of The UWI Alumni Association (Jamaica Chapter) COVID-19 Response Initiative is simple – to provide access to students through data service and, where needed, new or used laptops and tablets. Distribution of the devices will be facilitated through the institution’s Mona and Western Jamaica campuses and parish libraries islandwide.

The UWI administration was able to secure 500 tablets through The UWI Development and Endowment Fund, and work has been ongoing, both locally and in the diaspora, to source more tablets. However, the need surpasses what is available. It is for that reason that every donation counts.

“You might not have the $10,000, but you might have $100. Donate it. You might not have a new laptop or tablet, but you have a used one that can be used to assist a student. Every mickle mek a muckle,” said Haynes.

For him, the initiative is personal and close to his heart.

“I am a product of unfortunate circumstances, but that did not stop me from achieving my education. There are other students who have immense potential. They just need this last bit of support in order to complete their tertiary education. Some students who, they are going to be the first of their family, the first of a generation, to attain a tertiary education, let us enable them to get that education, to finish,” said Haynes.

For 24-year-old Jhomone Leslie, the device will go a long way in helping him to complete his major in biochemistry and minor in psychology.

“Being on campus, I, personally, don’t own a laptop or tablet, and being without is very difficult. I usually spend hours at the library, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., just studying. Now that I’m not able to do that, most of my studying takes place in my room or common area. My aim is just always to be on top of the work, and now, I feel better able to do that,” said Leslie.

The final-year student has two semesters remaining and lives on campus. He remained on hall after the suspension of classes, deciding that with his big family and the lack of Internet access and a device, it would be best to stay on campus. Though he is worried about the current pandemic, he is looking forward to completing his studies successfully and, in the future, leading the nation as a minister of health.

Donations may be made to the National Commercial Bank’s UWI, Mona, branch to account number 401005781 or uwi.edu/alumnionline/donate . The UWI Alumni Association (Jamaica Chapter) may be reached at jamaica@alumni.uwi.edu or 876-927-1583. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com .

