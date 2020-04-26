Bermuda's COVID-19 cases surpass 100

(CMC): The Ministry of Health in Bermuda has confirmed a newspaper report that 10 residents from the Westmeath Residential and Nursing Home had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the island’s total confirmed cases past the 100 mark.

A further 213 of the 1,173 tests that have been carried out, were received from across Bermuda yesterday and today, all of which were negative, the ministry said on Saturday night.

These included 74 essential workers, who received negative results at the new drive-through testing facility at Southside, near the international airport, which remains closed to regular commercial flights.

Bermuda is under lockdown until May 2, although more businesses are being allowed to reopen on a limited basis.

The island has a total of 109 confirmed cases, of which 65 are active.

Eleven people are in hospital, 54 are being actively monitored and 39 have recovered.

Five people have died.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.