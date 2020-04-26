Chang condemns murder of teens; probe to be launched into hosting of party

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says an investigation will be launched into breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following yesterday's murder of two teenage boys in Craig Town, St Andrew.

Even as he condemned the killing of the boys, 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie, the minister noted that the incident happened at a birthday party, although such gatherings are currently prohibited under the Act to reduce opportunities for the spread of COVID-19.

"The Ministry reiterates that public gatherings, including parties, are strictly prohibited under the Disaster Risk Management Act, which has been in effect since Friday, March 13. An investigation will be launched into the breaches of this Act," Chang said in a release yesterday evening.

Five other children, including a six-year-old, were injured during the shooting carried out by gun men on foot. The men escaped.

Chang called the shooting "despicable" and called Jamaicans "to put an end to violent crimes and murder sprees... embrace a collaborative strategy and make greater efforts to prevent conflict and promote peace and non-violence within our communities."

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased boys and said the police high command will be engaged to ensure all the steps are taken to locate and prosecute the perpetrators.

