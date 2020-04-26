Holness weighs in on incident involving woman who died after giving birth

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the death of a woman who had flu-like symptoms, and was reportedly denied services at more than one hospital.

The woman, whom he has identified as Jodian Fearon, died shortly after giving birth.

In a post, a short while ago, via Twitter, the prime minister said he had been briefed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton about the incident.

He said Dr Tufton has assured him that a thorough investigation will be done, including a review of the established protocols "in and between the public and private health care systems to identify any possible general system weaknesses or specific operational breakdowns in the handling of this case."

"We are aware that the COVID-19 epidemic is placing additional strain on our resources and increasingly complicating our response systems and daily lives, however, as a people we must never allow the epidemic to cause us to lose sight of our humanity," he said in the statement.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.