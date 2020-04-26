Johnson Smith hails Jamaica's improved ranking on World Press Freedom Index

Senator Kamina Johnson, Leader of Government Business in the upper house on Friday hailed the country's improved ranking on the World Press Freedom Index.

Jamaica has been ranked at number six in the latest report published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The is two places up from its eighth place ranking last year.

She called the improvement “an extremely positive recognition that the world [has paid] to Jamaica,” the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) reported today.

“I want to commend members of the media, civil society, the people of Jamaica and Government for the work that has been done that has resulted in our rising on the Global Press Freedom Index,” she said.

Johnson Smith, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, emphasised that the increased dissemination of information during the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to demonstrate the commitment of the government to the sharing to information and to a strong and free press.

Norway sits at the top of this year's index, followed by Finland and Denmark. The United States is ranked at number 45, while North Korea is ranked the lowest at 180.

RSF is an international non-governmental organisation, which represents and advocates on behalf of the press globally, to maintain freedoms and promote human rights and democracy.

In its 2020 report, RSF indicated that despite rare physical attacks on journalists and media workers, there have been no serious threats of violence or threats to media freedom in Jamaica since February 2009, when police were accused of abusing their authority against media practitioners in two incidents that month.

RSF also said although Jamaica has decriminalised defamation, it remains concerned about restrictions set out in the Data Protection Bill before parliament and the Criminal Justice and Administration Act (2019). The passing of the latter has exorbitantly raised the fine for persons who photograph or sketch accused persons during court proceedings or within the confines of the court. The fine was raised from $20 to $1 million, and prison time from one month to a year behind bars.

"That was seen as retrograde at a time when greater access to information should be promoted, not penalised," RSF said in its report.

RSF also pointed to concern in the past year about reports quoting Prime Minister Andrew Holness as saying that the media is not required to report facts, noting that this undermines the role of the press.

