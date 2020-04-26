St Andrew communities to be without water for several hours

Several communities in St Andrew will be without water for several hours this afternoon, as repairs are carried out along Constant Spring Road by the National Water Commission (NWC).

In a post to Twitter, the NWC said the disruption should commence at 1:00 p.m. and should be completed by 5:00 p.m. The disruption is to affect communities served by the Constant Spring treatment plant, at which operations will be suspended to facilitate the emergency repairs.

The communities that will be affected are:

Areas along Constant Spring Road Manning's Hill Road Crane Avenue White Hall Gardens Beverley Dale Whitehall Avenue Sections of Red Hills Road Calabar Mews Havendale Valentine Gardens Meadowbrook Queensborough and Roehampton Sections of Duhaney Park Sections of Patrick City and Pembroke Hall Hughenden and sections of Molynes Road Dunrobin Avenue, including Zaidie Gardens State Gardens, La Ventura, Dunrobin Courts and Acres II Half-Way-Tree Camperdown Terrace Eastwood Park Gardens Sections of Hagley Park Road Half-Way-Tree Road and roads leading off Cross Roads Maxfield Avenue and roads leading off

