Sun | Apr 26, 2020

St Andrew communities to be without water for several hours

Published:Sunday | April 26, 2020 | 12:00 AM
The National Water Commission says there will be disruption in water supply for several communities in St Andrew starting this afternoon.

Several communities in St Andrew will be without water for several hours this afternoon, as repairs are carried out along Constant Spring Road by the National Water Commission (NWC). 

In a post to Twitter, the NWC said the disruption should commence at 1:00 p.m. and should be completed by 5:00 p.m. The disruption is to affect communities served by the Constant Spring treatment plant, at which operations will be suspended to facilitate the emergency repairs. 

The communities that will be affected are: 

  1. Areas along Constant Spring Road
  2. Manning's Hill Road
  3. Crane Avenue 
  4. White Hall Gardens
  5. Beverley Dale
  6. Whitehall Avenue 
  7. Sections of Red Hills Road
  8. Calabar Mews 
  9. Havendale 
  10. Valentine Gardens
  11. Meadowbrook
  12. Queensborough and Roehampton
  13. Sections of Duhaney Park
  14. Sections of Patrick City and Pembroke Hall 
  15. Hughenden and sections of Molynes Road
  16. Dunrobin Avenue, including Zaidie Gardens
  17. State Gardens, La Ventura, Dunrobin Courts and Acres II
  18. Half-Way-Tree
  19. Camperdown Terrace 
  20. Eastwood Park Gardens
  21. Sections of Hagley Park Road 
  22. Half-Way-Tree Road and roads leading off 
  23. Cross Roads
  24. Maxfield Avenue and roads leading off 

