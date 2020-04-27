Firearm and ammunition seized in Clarendon, man arrested

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm in Havana Heights, Clarendon on Sunday.

The police report that about 11:00 a.m., a team was on an operation in the community when three men were observed fleeing.

They were chased and one of them was held.

The police say he was searched and the firearm—a Revolver—was found in a bag that he was carrying.

The identity of the man arrested is being withheld as investigations continue.

