Flair Extra

F. Inside Out

Ways to beat insomnia during coronavirus

You bring up the topic of health, and the first thing mentioned is diet. But what about sleep? With the coronavirus putting everyone on edge and many currently quarantined in their homes, normal schedules such as workflow and family life are disrupted. For some, there just aren’t enough hours in the day. Pressure swells, creating tension, which keeps them up for hours brainstorming on the answers. Then there are others with so much time on their hands that nap time creeps in during the daylight, preventing shut-eye at night.

The one late-night wonder turns into two, and all of a sudden, you can’t shake the bad habit, no matter how hard you try. This unhealthy practice of not getting a good night’s sleep can lead to further fatigue, misery, depression and anxiety, weight gain, a weakened immune system, and high blood pressure. Who needs the added stress?

Prevention is better than cure, so in this week of Flair’s Inside Out, let’s dive right into a few ways you can regain control and take back your night for rest.

SET A SLEEP (AND DAILY) SCHEDULE AND STICK TO IT

It is definitely easier said than done. But maybe if you work out a specific time to sleep at nights and wake up at the same time in the mornings, the structure can flow over into your daily schedule, setting up a cycle of normality.

WEEKLY WORKOUT

Engage in a half-hour workout regime at least three times per week in the morning or afternoon. Night-time exercise revives you and keeps you up later than you need to be. Getting your fitness in early gives you the endorphins and energy you need during your hectic days, as well as rest and relaxation at nights.

NIGHTLY BATHS

There are theories that taking warm showers or baths can relax the muscles, encouraging you to sleep. But with these hot nights, adding a cold shower to your nightly routine might cool things down so that you will eventually fade soundly to sleep.

SLUMBER IN LUXURY

A great night’s sleep is guaranteed if the slumber environment is designed with tranquility in mind. Ensure that the room isn’t too hot, too cold, too bright, or too dark. Find a mode that is ideal for you, and get comfortable. Speaking of comfort, account for idyllic settings in the beds and pillows, too.

F. Beauty

GLAMMING IN QUARANTINE

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Jamaica, the importance of practising good personal hygiene has been stressed, but what has been said about make-up?

I bet you’re wondering, is this even a good time for women to adorn themselves with widely appreciated cosmetic products?

Absolutely! That’s according to Gabrielle Waite, managing director of Gabby Glam Co, Carnival GLAM Hub, and GLAMCON. As a matter of fact, she said that getting glammed up while stuck at home buys you some “you time and will definitely lift your spirits”. And, truth be told, it can ease some of the mental stress, too. You just have to wash your hands first and sanitise your tools when you’re through.

“It’s very important to clean your hands with soap and water before touching your face and handling any beauty product or tool,” the beauty expert told Flair.

F. Sex and Relationships

WOMAN UP: IS HE A BOY AND NOT A MAN?

There comes a time in one’s life when deep reflection ought to be mandatory. Some females spend so much time casting blame on their male counterparts that they forget to ask this simple question: is the object of your affection a boy or man?

It gets lonely, totally get that. But are you happy with a space filler, a boy toy void of any real connection? If the answer is yes, then do you, ‘sis’. But if the answer is no, this is your moment to ‘woman up’, face the realities before you, and determine if he is worthy of your effort, energy, and love.

If you’re still in the dark or need that well-deserved wake-up call, let’s spill the beans and make you some strong coffee, shall we? Let’s sip over a few of the signs.

F. Fashion

FASHION ENVY

With little to no effort, 28-year-old Chana-Lee Scott from May Pen has been leaving her followers in trails of fashion envy as she slays any attempted look.

Since moving to California five years ago, she has discovered her personal style on the sale racks of her favorite stores. “There’s a way to ensure that you’re never caught wearing the same pieces as everybody else. I shop a year in advance. Whatever I buy in one given year isn’t usually worn until the year after,” she explained.

Pants and tops mixed with bold accessories, such as scarves, designer belts, and bags, are Scott’s go-tos as they are easy to pair up without having to look like you’re wearing the same outfit. On any given day, white is the preferred colour, but she doesn’t shy away from bold colours, cuts and designs, and makes every effort to emphasise her stunningly long legs and endowed cleavage. “I love short dresses and long splits. If I feel like the split isn’t long enough, I will cut it until I’m pleased, because these legs are gonna show,” she said with a chuckle. When shopping for swimsuits, however, the nursing student prefers to focus on accentuating her cleavage.

F. Kelly’s World

There are plenty of memes about how people will be when COVID-19 passes (the timeline for that keeps getting longer, but oh, well).

Some will be more mindful of their health and environment, and others will be more productive. Some will be jobless, but that’s another matter.

For me, I see two outcomes. I will either be a resident at Bellevue or as enlightened as Yoda, Sun Tzu, and the Dalai Lama combined.

I’ve often read about clans and families across the globe that have had feuds for centuries. There may be many reasons for the feuds, but I’m pretty sure that it comes down to persons holding grudges and not being willing to let them go.

F. Laws of Eve

COVID-19 AND END-OF-LIFE DECISIONS

From medical and legal standpoints, dying alone has many implications. Medically speaking, patients who are in critical condition due to the effects of COVID-19 are confronted with life-and-death decisions, many of which also have legal consequences. For example, for a patient who has respiratory problems and has stopped breathing or is in cardiac arrest, a decision must be made as to whether he or she should be resuscitated or not. Legally, the questions of who has the authority to determine what treatment, if any, a patient should receive, and the point at which attempts to treat someone should cease, are all relevant and involve difficult decisions.

