Man charged in connection with robbery at St James daycare

A St James man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a daycare facility.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tion Brown, of Green Tank, Rose Heights, was charged on Friday with house breaking, larceny and malicious destruction of property following an incident on Union Street, Montego Bay on Wednesday, April 8.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m., Brown broke into the daycare facility and stole several items.

Following investigations, Brown was arrested.

His court date is pending.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.