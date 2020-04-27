Man charged with St Catherine double murder

Investigators assigned to the Major Investigation Division have arrested and charged a man in relation to the double murder of a man and a woman on Old Harbour Road, St Catherine.

Charged is 28-year-old Orane Wickombe of Valdes Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

The deceased have been identified by the police as 21-year-old Vaughn Smith and 19-year-old Serena Kerr, both of Shelter Rock, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police report that about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, Smith and Kerr went to Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine to purchase a firearm when they were pounced upon by Wickombe and two other men who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted and they Smith and Kerr were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Following investigation, Wickombe was arrested on Wednesday, April 14 and charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

The other men are currently being sought by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.