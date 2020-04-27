Public urged to use online services to minimise crowds at tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is appealing to taxpayers to now more than ever make use of its online portal to make payments.

Payments can be made at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

TAJ says large crowds continue to visit tax offices to access services.

The authority says a recent review of transactions for April shows that of the top ten payments processed at tax offices across the island, nine (i.e. 79% of inline transactions) can be paid online.

These include paying property taxes, fitness certificate fee, traffic tickets and pay as you earn.

TAJ argues that this therefore means that most taxpayers need not come into the physical space to wait in line to conduct their business.

Against this background and in an effort to reduce the amount of customer traffic at its offices, TAJ is urging persons to use its online platform, to not just file tax returns, but to also make business related tax and statutory payments, and other general transactions.

To pay online, customers need to have/create a login account on TAJ’s Tax Portal, have a valid credit card or debit card, such as a Visa or MasterCard debit card that has credit card features to proceed.

“How To” guides are available on the TAJ website.

Additionally persons are reminded that they must apply online for a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

The TAJ argues that taxpayers will reduce their risk of possible exposure to COVID-19, as well as save time and money by conducting these transactions from the comfort of their office, home, or elsewhere, at any time.

This would also allow for those services that are not yet available online to be accessed more easily and with less crowding at tax offices.

The authority says it is actively examining requirements to expand its online offerings to include motor vehicle registration and the renewal of driver’s licence.

It explained that the process will involve several of the authority’s key partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure a seamless interface and efficient back-end support.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.