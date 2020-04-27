Quarantine orders for Alorica employees remain in effect

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the quarantine orders for all employees of the Alorica Call Centre remain in effect.

All employees must remain at home until they are contacted by the St.Catherine Health Department, even if the 14-day period of quarantine has expired.

The employees are also reminded of the following:

-The absence of symptoms does not mean that one does not have COVID-19.

- The quarantined person should have little or no contact with other members of the household and restrict visits from friends and/or family.

- The quarantined person should always cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away in a covered bin.

- The quarantined person must wash hands using soap and water before and after using the bathroom, coughing or sneezing.

- The quarantined person should avoid touching eyes and mouth, especially after sneezing or coughing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.