St Catherine lockdown extended to May 1

The 24-hour curfew in St Catherine is to be extended by three days.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the curfew will begin at 6:00 a.m on Tuesday, April 28 and will end at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The measure was first imposed for a period of seven days starting on April 15.

It was further extended.

