Three-year-old killed in St Mary blaze, firefighter dad hospitalised

The Port Maria Police in St Mary are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three-year-old Kadjahni Falconer and the injuring of his father in Mason Hall.

According to the police, information gathered so far is that about 12:30 Saturday afternoon the child got trapped in a fire that had engulfed a board building near his home, where he was allegedly playing with other children.

The police further say that the child’s father, who is a firefighter, was injured when he entered the building to rescue him.

Both were transported to hospital where the child was pronounced dead and his father admitted.

