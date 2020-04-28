De La Haye resigns as PNP caretaker after reported death threat

People’s National Party East Central St Catherine caretaker Dr Winston De La Haye has resigned from that post following a reported death threat.

De La Haye made the announcement on his Twitter account this afternoon.

"I have seen it fit to submit my resignation, with immediate effect,” the political newcomer said.

De La Haye did not say who made the threat or whether it has been reported to the police.

He could not immediately be reached by telephone this afternoon.

However, in a statement a short while ago, the PNP acknowledged De La Haye's resignation.

The party said it was with regret that it acknowledged the resignation and thanked De La Haye for his service.

The PNP also said it will act expeditiously to identify a standard-bearer for St Catherine East Central.

On February 16, De La Haye was officially presented at the Cedar Grove Academy as the PNP's standard-bearer for the constituency now held by the Jamaica Labour Party's Alando Terrelonge.

De La Haye replaced the PNP's Arnaldo Brown, who was defeated by Terrelonge in February 2016 by 479 votes.

Meanwhile, De La Haye says he intends to continue his contribution to Jamaica's development.

De La Haye is a former chief medical officer and also served as President of the Medical Association of Jamaica.

